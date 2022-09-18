Court hears how motorist is twice over the limit

An Armagh man, who was detected on the road twice over the drink driving limit, has been banned from the roads for a year.

The case of Ryan Patrick McCreesh, (24), of Lisdown Road, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16.

A prosecutor told the court that on August 8 this year, police on mobile patrol in Lurgan observed a black coloured vehicle travelling slowly for the road in question, breaching the central white line on numerous occasions and coming close to the kerb.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop and this took an extended period of time as the car ended up a dead-end road.

Officers spoke to the driver who identified himself as the defendant. He avoided eye contact and police could smell alcohol coming from his breath.

There were numerous empty alcohol tins in his vehicle between the passenger footwell and the rear seat.

An evidential sample read 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

James Lannon, of John J. Rice & Co Solicitors, defending, stated that McCreesh made the “foolish decision” to drive after consuming alcohol and he works as a self-employed barber.

It was stated that he doesn’t need his licence for work but that he does assist his parents in transporting his brother.

Mr Lannon outlined that McCreesh currently has six points on his driving licence for using a mobile phone but asked for credit due to an early plea.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £300 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.