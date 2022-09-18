Defendant spotted trying to steal fuel, court hears

A Lurgan man, who tried to steal fuel from a building in order to pay a debt, has been jailed for five months pending appeal.

The case of Declan Keenan, (25), of Princes Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16.

A prosecutor outlined that on July 3 this year, police received a report that there was ongoing theft at a building site which faced the Hollows in Lurgan.

A member of the public had seen a male who believed he was stealing fuel from the site and upon arrival, police detained the defendant who was observed filling large plastic drums from a fuel tank.

Keenan was arrested for the theft and taken to Banbridge Custody Suite.

It was determined by officers at the building site that Keenan had not been given permission to use the van that he had driven to the site, with further checks showing he was a disqualified driver.

In his defence, the court was told that Keenan co-operated with officers after being detained and that he committed these offences after being under duress for people he owed money to.

It was added that he has since disassociated himself with these individuals and that he was released from prison in April for other matters.

Despite probation stating that he would have a high likelihood of re-offending, a defence solicitor argued that probation could assist him in his poor decision making.

Keenan wished to appeal the sentence and was released on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked that these were serious offences and imposed a five month custodial sentence for theft, a three month custodial sentence for taking a motor vehicle without authority, a three month custodial sentence for no insurance and a three month custodial sentence for driving whilst disqualified.

All periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other, totalling five months.

Keenan was also disqualified for driving whilst disqualified for a period of twelve months.

