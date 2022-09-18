Man accused of four offences against a female

A Dungannon man has appeared in court accused of four offences against a female.

Caolan Rooney, (28), of Hillside Terrace, Benburb, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16 for the purpose of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, making threats to kill, making threats to damage property and breaching a restraining order against the same female on January 20 this year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Rooney on his own bail of £500 with a number of conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on 20 October.