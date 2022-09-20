Car caught speeding in Lurgan

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

The case of Jakub Kryszak, of Ashgrove Heights, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16.

A prosecutor outlined that on June 7 this year, police were on mobile patrol on Parkview Street, Lurgan, where they detected a vehicle travelling at 53mph in a 30mph zone.

In his defence, the court was told that Kryszak knows there is inevitability that he will be off the road due to a totting up of points.

It was added that the defendant should have been more observant and he works as a mechanical engineer.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £100 and endorsed Kryszak’s licence with three penalty points.

As such, this invoked Article 40 and the defendant was disqualified for six months.