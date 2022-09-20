Pre-sentence report sought for disorderly behaviour

A Judge has adjourned a case after outlining that a defendant has “an underlying alcohol problem”.

The case of David John Patrick Hamill, (26), of Ashleigh Crescent, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16.

A prosecutor outlined that on May 8 this year, police received radio transmission stating that two males were engaging in an ongoing fight outside a licenced premises in Portadown.

Upon attendance, police observed Hamill standing on the street with his top off.

Around 15 minutes later, officers observed the defendant getting into a heated argument with a member of the public inside a takeaway before Hamill was seen throwing his right fist towards the same person but no contact was made.

Police stepped in and arrested Hamill for disorderly behaviour before he calmed down.

After hearing the facts, District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until October 28 for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.