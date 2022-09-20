Six penalty points for hot tub fitter

A Dromore man, who needs his licence for working purposes, has had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

The case of Mark McGuigan, (28), of Tonaghmore Road, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16.

A prosecutor outlined that on April 20 this year, police stopped a vehicle on the Banbridge Road, Lurgan, after the car was detected travelling at 43mph in a 30mph area.

Initially the incident was dealt with a fixed penalty notice, however, when the driver’s licence was produced it was noted that it had expired in 2020.

Subsequent enquiries made by officers showed that the insurance provider would not be willing to cover him at the time the police stopped.

In his defence, the court was told that McGuigan was in a 40mph zone and hadn’t slowed down as he entered the 30mph. It was added that the defendant hadn’t noticed that his licence had expired and he immediately re-applied for a new one.

A defence solicitor remarked that it was “disappointing” the insurance company will not cover him despite his licence being expired as he has known other insurers to do so in other instances.

It was also revealed that McGuigan works as a hot tub fitter and travels around the country for his employment, and as such, his licence is important for his livelihood.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £75 for the excess speed offence, a £75 fine for no driving licence and a £200 fine and six penalty points for the no insurance charge.