Man accused of three sexual offences

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with three sexual offences.

William Pope, of Stonelands Park, Dawlish, Devon, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of intentionally touching a child under the age of 13 on a date unknown between December 5, 2014 and December 6, 2016.

Furthermore, Pope is accused of two counts of sexual assault on a female on a date unknown between December 5, 2019 and December 6, 2020, and a date unknown between March 30, 2019 and May 1, 2021.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Pope on his own bail of £500 with stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on October 20.