Combination order after sentencing deferred

A Lurgan man, who appeared at court last Friday to receive sentencing, has received a combination order for possessing pregablin.

The case of Kyle Keegan, (28), of Gilpins Manor, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16.

Keegan’s case was heard after sentencing was deferred after the defendant pleaded guilty to possessing pregablin on July 16 last year.

In his defence, the court was told that Keegan has provided a letter to the Housing Executive that he is receiving counselling, he has returned to employment and is off all substances.

It was added that he has made an effort to turn his life around but District Judge Bernie Kelly asked why Keegan risked an injury after breaking his hand training for a boxing match rather than working.

A defence solicitor replied “perhaps it’s a male thing” before confirming the boxing match was cancelled.

The Judge confirmed that she accepts Keegan has met the demands she imposed in the intermitting period.

Therefore, she imposed a combination order of twelve months probation and 80 hours of community service for the offence.