Common assault case adjourned

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.
A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.
The case of Jeffrey Crowe, of Drumford Meadow, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 21.
The defendant pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting a female on April 24 this year.
Taking into account the addition of a domestic abuse aggravator, District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until November 2 for the obtainment of a pre-sentence report.