Common assault case adjourned

A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

The case of Jeffrey Crowe, of Drumford Meadow, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 21.

The defendant pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting a female on April 24 this year.

Taking into account the addition of a domestic abuse aggravator, District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until November 2 for the obtainment of a pre-sentence report.