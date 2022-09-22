Pre-sentence report sought for motoring offences

A Judge has adjourned a case for a pre-sentence report to be obtained after a defendant pleaded guilty to a raft of motoring offences.

The case of Christopher Duffy, (31), of Aghanore Walk, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 21.

Duffy pleaded guilty to charges of failing to notify DVA of a change of keeper, failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on March 14 this year.

After seeing the list of charges, District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until November 2 for a pre-sentence report.