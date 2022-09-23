Defendant headbutted ambulance window to self-harm, court hears

A court has heard how a Lurgan man assaulted a male, spat a police officer and headbutted the window of an ambulance.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Jamie Geddis, (32), of Grattan Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

A prosecutor outlined that on August 2 this year, police received a report of a male who was allegedly trying to attack people in the Pinebank area of Craigavon.

It was reported he had been restrained on the ground by members of the public and when officers arrived limb restraints were applied to his legs.

The defendant was visibly under the influence and continued to shout whilst being restrained.

Police spoke with a reporting person who alleged that he had been working on his van when the defendant – who was intoxicated – approached him looking for a fight.

The injured party alleged that Geddis was acting aggressively before throwing several punches at his head which connected and this caused swelling. He allegedly restrained the defendant before the police arrived.

Whilst being restrained, Geddis spat a police officer which connected with his forearm and made threats to burn the injured party’s house which were captured on body worn.

The defendant was subsequently arrested, conveyed to Craigavon Area Hospital, where he continuously spat in the police cells.

Whilst at the hospital, Geddis headbutted a window of an ambulance causing the pane of glass to smash.

The defendant was arrested and made full admissions to the offences during interview.

In his defence, the court was told that Geddis wishes to apologise to everyone involved for his “atrocious behaviour” and he has a long standing addiction issues.

Mr Lunny, defending, remarked that his client chose to self-harm at the hospital by smashing his head off the window and it wasn’t simply a case of vandalism.

The solicitor added that his client instructed him that he didn’t mean to spit at the officer and he was rather trying to clear blood from his mouth.

Furthermore, Mr Lunny pointed out that the male who was assaulted never made a formal complaint and that his client pleaded guilty to all offences at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three-month custodial sentence for disorderly behaviour, common assault and assault on police.

The Judge further imposed a six-month custodial sentence for criminal damage and threats to damage property.

Those periods of imprisonment are to run concurrently with each other.

The Judge invoked a suspended sentence imposed on January 14 this year for a period of one month.

That one month sentence is to run consecutively with the six month sentence, totalling seven months imprisonment.