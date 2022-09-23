Defendant tells officers: "sorry I took a p**s"

A court has been told how a 34-year-old man urinated on the street and told a female police officer about the things he would like to do with her.

The case of Jamie Mulholland, of Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

A prosecutor told the court that on August 28 this year, police observed three males coming out of People’s Park in Portadown in a disorderly manner as they were shouting, singing and consuming alcohol.

Police spoke to the males and asked them to keep their voices down as there were families and children in the area.

The defendant became aggressive and shouted profanities louder such as “you can f**k off”, “you f*****g c***s” and “you won’t tell me what to do with my f*****g drink” before throwing alcohol bottles on the ground.

The defendant’s brother arrived and apologised for his behaviour and put Mulholland in his vehicle to take him home.

As the vehicle started to move off, the defendant jumped out of the car and took out his genitals with his right hand and started to urinate against a fence on the Garvaghy Road, Portadown.

The urine flowed down the footpath onto the road upon the full view of the public, including elderly people and children in the area.

Police asked Mulholland to put his genitalia away which he did not do so and he continued to urinate with his penis out until he was finished.

The defendant was cautioned for indecent behaviour to which he replied: “okay”.

Whilst conveying Mulholland to the custody suite, the defendant made a comment saying “sorry I took a p**s” and one other illicit statement.

On route to the custody suite, he leaned towards where a Constable was sitting and placed his head on her chest and he was told twice to sit upright but failed to comply.

Whilst his head was on the female’s chest he made a number of sexual remarks saying about “marrying her”, he would “love to bring her home and do things” and “I want a girl like you”.

Whilst in Banbridge Custody, a small bag of white powder weighing one gram was found in his denim shorts, which he confirmed was cocaine for his own personal use and cost £40.

In his defence, the court was told that Mulholland is “totally ashamed” by his behaviour and is a father-of-two children who works at Moy Park.

It was stated on the day in question he had a disagreement with his partner, took alcohol and then was offered cocaine. Due to his level of intoxication, he decided to mix alcohol and drugs and he has no recollection about what happened.

It was added that Mulholland has apologised to everyone for his behaviour and he hasn’t drank since the day in question.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £100 for disorderly behaviour, a £100 fine for indecent behaviour and a £300 fine possession of a Class A drug.