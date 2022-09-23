Judge rages that defendant is young enough to be injured party's grandson

A Lurgan man, who lost his cool in a neighbourly dispute by threatening a 72-year-old, has been fined.

The case of Terry McDonald, (23), of Albert Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 21.

The court heard that on June 2 this year, police attended reports of threats within the area of Legahory Court, Craigavon.

The injured party alleged that the defendant approached his back gate, was shouting and said that he was “going to sort” him out.

However, the injured party ignored McDonald who walked away.

In his defence, the court was told that the offence originated from a neighbourly dispute and that the pair haven’t got on for quite a while.

It was added that the offence was the lowest end of violence disorder and originated when McDonald and two other family members were mowing their lawn. The defendant took offence to a confrontation which the injured party had with his infant cousin.

The solicitor outlined that McDonald accepts he threatened violence but never intended to carry it out before walking off.

It was confirmed that the defendant has since moved to Lurgan and his family are looking to move out of the Craigavon area.

A prosecutor confirmed that the complainant was 72-years-old to which District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked: “Mr McDonald is young enough to be that gentleman’s grandson and the idea of threatening someone old enough to be your grandfather is reprehensible.”

Whilst agreeing with that, the solicitor stressed that McDonald is not prone to violence and there are no other matters pending before him.

DJ Kelly imposed a fine of £500 for the charge of common assault.