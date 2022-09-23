Pre-sentence report for driving whilst disqualified

A motorist, who pleaded guilty to two motoring offences, has had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

The case of Andrew Purdy, (29), of The Hollows, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 21.

The defendant entered guilty pleas to driving whilst disqualified on March 10 this year, as well as making a false declaration to obtain insurance.

District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until November 9 for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.