Year ban for motoring offences

A 31-year-old man, who drove a car whilst over the limit and without insurance, has been banned for a year.

The case of William McKinney, (31), of Knightsbridge, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

The court heard that on August 26 this year, police received a report of a suspected drunk driver.

Police arrived, the male was no longer in the vicinity and the vehicle was still sitting there.

Police checks provided an address in Dollingstown to which officers attended and spoke with the last registered owner.

The last registered owner’s son presented himself at the door, and despite his initial denial, he admitted to driving the vehicle.

Checks on the vehicle showed he was not insured and an evidential sample read 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

During interview, McKinney also made full admissions to taking the vehicle without authority.

In his defence, the court was told the McKinney family have no previous experience with the criminal justice system and he is embarrassed by the situation.

It was added that the offences have already impacted on his work as he realises there is a certain inevitability about the case.

Ms Downey, defending, stated that her client wishes to apologise to the court and he wants to put the matter behind him.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £200 and a six month disqualification for no insurance, a £350 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, as well as a £100 fine for taking a motor vehicle without authority.