Court hears how defendant tried to give inpatient drugs

A Lurgan woman, who tried to supply two drugs to an inpatient at Craigavon Area Hospital, has been warned her enterprise could have had serious consequences.

The case of Megan McSherry, (23), of Prospect Way, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

A prosecutor outlined that on December 28 last year, police received a report from the Deputy Sister in the Acute Medical Unit that an inpatient was being disruptive, wanted to leave and meet a friend.

The nursing staff were reluctant to let the defendant leave the ward and as a result, the Deputy Sister met the inpatient’s friend who was the defendant.

The Deputy Sister was handed a cigarette packet and was asked to pass it onto the impatient.

The cigarette packet was partially opened and the Deputy Sister observed rolls of cannabis and tablets, listed as pregablin and cannabis.

The other party was dealt with by a way of attempted possession and bailed in relation to that.

A statement was made with the Deputy Sister who intercepted the drug and CCTV footage was seized from Craigavon Area Hospital. It showed the defendant meeting with the Deputy Sister outside the ward doors.

McSherry made a full admission during interview.

In her defence, the court was told that McSherry has left herself in a precarious situation due to a lack of a pre-sentence report after moving house.

However, District Judge Bernie Kelly replied: “I explained all this to her when I ordered the report.

“She knew her address was an important piece of information and she chose not to impart that to anyone.”

The Judge added: “The supply of drugs to anyone is a serious criminal offence.

“But when you have decided to usurp the medical profession to supply an inpatient at a hospital without you being medically qualified, makes it doubly serious.

“You were going to supply drugs to an inpatient at a hospital without either the staff being made aware or without you knowing those drugs would adversely react with any other medications the hospital had given them.

“Had you been successful, you would be facing a much more serious charge.”

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence for each charge.

The defendant attempted to fix bail for appeal but this was denied.