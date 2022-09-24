Refilling e-cigarette leads to ten penalty points

A defendant has pleaded guilty to an offence of being in charge of a motor vehicle with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of Jason Lyness, (28), of Richmond Drive, Tandragee, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

A prosecutor told the court that on August 20 this year, officers were asked to attend West Street in Portadown after reports from police CCTV that a male was drinking a bottle of Buckfast in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police observed Lyness drop the car keys in the rear of the vehicle before confirming he was the owner of the car.

After further conversations, officers could smell intoxicating liquor from his breath and failed a preliminary breath test.

An evidential sample read 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Lyness stated that he had parked outside an Indian Restaurant, walked a short distance to the bar to meet a friend and drank two pints, two shots, whiskey and a coke and some wine before returning to his vehicle. He added that he only returned to his car to refill his e-cigarette when he sat in the car and continued drinking.

He confirmed the keys were in his pocket when officers arrived but he had no intentions of driving.

In his defence, the court heard that Lyness works two jobs and he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. Furthermore, it was outlined that he has no previous record or penalty points on his licence.

It was conceded that the defendant “made a mistake” and his licence is very important to him.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £300 and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with ten penalty points.