Six month disqualification after car goes on roof

A court has been told that the “grace of God” helped a defendant not collide with another vehicle.

The case of Janos Jakab, (40), of Mullanary Road, Dungannon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

A prosecutor outlined that on January 21 this year, police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on the Moy Road, Portadown.

It had been reported to police that a vehicle was found on its side on the road, with a single occupant believed to have been in the car who was in a rush to leave the incident and was clearing debris from the road.

The male, who did not appear to be injured, then got into the vehicle and drove off as the car had been helped to get back on its proper wheels.

When Jakab drove off, the bumper was left behind and police located the vehicle two miles away from where it first crashed.

Police noted there was extensive damage to the vehicle and they were concerned about the well-being of the defendant, with a helicopter and dogs being used to attempt to locate him.

The police called to the address of the last registered owner of the vehicle, with the owner confirming the vehicle was his and it was parked at his father’s address.

Neither of the two males present at that address had any idea that the car had been driven.

The registered owner confirmed that the keys to the vehicle were usually kept on top of the wheels when it is parked.

The following day, the police were contacted by the defendant’s wife who stated that he had been involved in a road traffic accident.

Jakab was arrested for the matters before the court and during interview, he confirmed he had driven the car on January 21 when it had been involved in an accident and he was sorry for crashing the vehicle.

He further accepted he had driven the vehicle in a dangerous condition and he had taken the vehicle without the owner’s permission.

In his defence, the court was told the vehicle belonged to a friend and he was going to his partner’s birthday party. It was added at the time of these offences, Jakab was insured as a named driver on his partner’s policy and he inadvertently believed that covered him to drive another vehicle.

As to how the vehicle became to be in a dangerous condition, the defence solicitor’s instructions were that Jakab was driving and dropped a cigarette and attempted to pick it up, but in the process lost control of the vehicle which rolled over onto its roof.

It was conceded that whilst the vehicle was significantly damaged, it was thankful that no injury or damage was caused to another road user which was described as being “a grace from God”.

The solicitor added that Jakab “foolishly” decided to drive the vehicle a short distance after it was helped back to its wheels by members of the public.

It was stated that the defendant has been living in Northern Ireland for 14 years after moving from Hungary and that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £400 and endorsed six penalty points for no insurance, invoking Article 40 for a totting up of points resulting in a six month disqualification.

A £100 fine was imposed for taking a motor vehicle without authority as well as a £100 fine for using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition.