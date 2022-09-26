Judge voices rage at lack of pre-sentence report

A Banbridge man, who pleaded guilty to charges of burglary (non-dwelling) and fraud by false representation, has been jailed for six months pending appeal.

The case of Tomas Chiebus, (36), of Cline Road, Banbridge, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

A prosecutor outlined that on March 12 this year, CCTV footage showed the defendant entering a premises in Silverwood empty handed before leaving with a backpack.

The owner of a credit card viewed their online banking and discovered the card had been used to make three transactions in the Lurgan area, totalling £33.30.

Chiebus admitted to taking the items during interview.

In his defence, the court was told that probation cancelled their first scheduled appointment with the defendant, with a second meeting offered at a very short notice and he didn’t receive the letter until a day after that appointment.

It was added that he is still willing to engage with probation and he has made “great strides” in relation to his alcohol addiction by attending meetings twice a week.

District Judge Bernie Kelly told the defendant: “You were aware this report was necessary for this court to have alternative sentencing options.

“I don’t have a report and these are serious charges to start off with; burglary and fraud.”

The Judge imposed a six month custodial sentence for the burglary offence and a four month custodial sentence for the fraud by false representation plea.

The periods of custody will run concurrently, totalling six months.

Chiebus wished to fix bail for appeal and was released on his own bail of £500 with stringent conditions.