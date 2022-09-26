L driver caught driving on the motorway

A court has been told how a learner driver was detected driving on the motorway.

The case of Josephine Murphy, (58), of St Michael’s Park, Ardglass, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

A prosecutor told the court that on February 11 this year, police were on patrol on the M1, Moira, when they stopped the defendant.

Murphy confirmed that she didn’t have a full UK licence, with checks showed she only held a provisional licence.

Despite the vehicle showing a valid policy of insurance, it was cancelled due to the defendant failing to disclose her licence status and previous convictions.

Murphy was cautioned and explained she owned the vehicle for two years and was unsupervised L driver.

In her defence, the court heard that very little can be said that is positive due to the facts and that she doesn’t intend driving again.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £100 fine for being a L driver on the motorway, a £100 fine for being an unaccompanied L driver, a £400 fine, an eight month disqualification and a forfeiture order for the vehicle for no insurance, as well as a £75 for no L plates being displayed.