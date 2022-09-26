Man accused of supplying pregablin

A Lurgan man has appeared in court charged with supplying pregablin.

Gary Davidson, (31), of Portlec Place, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant faces an allegation of supplying pregablin to another on December 28 last year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Davidson on his own bail of £500 with stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on October 18.