Temporary closure at Taghnevan Post Office

It has been confirmed that the Taghnevan Post Office has temporarily been closed due to the resignation of the postmaster.

The branch, which is located in Taghnevan Walk in the town, will be closing from 1pm tomorrow (September 27), with the Post Office confirming they are “working hard” to find a solution.

A statement online read: “We would like to reassure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“Currently, there is a potential new operator at the early stages of the application process, and we are hopeful this will progress to reinstate Taghnevan Post Office branch in a new location nearby.

“In the interim we will display posters in the branch to inform customers about the temporary closure.”

Local SDLP Councillor, Ciaran Toman, voiced his concerns at the temporary closure and asked for a swift outcome.

“At a time when more services are moving online, a post office is particularly important for the more elderly or vulnerable members of society who rely on in-person services for social interaction.

“This is a vital service for our community, and it makes a significant impact on people’s everyday lives.

“I hope to see this reinstated as soon as possible given the amount of bank closures in town centre.”

Alternative Post Offices can be located at Lurgan Post Office on Market Street or Ennis Close Post Office.