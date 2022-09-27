Fines and penalty points for motoring pleas

A Lurgan man has pleaded guilty to a litany of motoring offences.

The case of John Anthony McCaughey, (40), of Levin Road, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 23.

A prosecutor outlined that on October 11 last year, police on patrol on the M1 motorway near Portadown stopped a vehicle after their system showed it was uninsured.

The driver alleged he had trader’s insurance with subsequent checks showing his front indicators weren’t working and his front number plate was illegal.

Police issued the defendant with fixed penalty notices which required him to show his driving licence and certificate of insurance at a station.

He attended nine days later at a nearby station and didn’t produce either of those documents.

In his defence, a solicitor asked for credit for McCaughey’s plea and it was outlined his client bought the vehicle "as it was" a short period of time before he was caught and he thought he would be covered under a family members trader’s insurance.

However, it was conceded that McCaughey knew he needed a new number plate and front indicators but he failed to get that sorted.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £75 fine for the defective lights, a £75 fine for incorrect form of registration mark, a £100 fine for failing to produce his driving licence and a £250 fine and six penalty points for no insurance.