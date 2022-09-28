Judge asks for pre-sentence report

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

A Portadown woman has pleaded guilty to three drugs offences.

The case of Maeve Hart, (22), of Beaufort Manor, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, September 27.

A defence solicitor explained that the defendant wished to plead guilty to possessing pregablin, cannabis and cocaine on April 18 this year.

Taking the severity of the drugs into account, District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until November 9 for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

