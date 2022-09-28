Man turns to drug after divorce, court hears

A 56-year-old man, who took drugs to ease the pain of going home to an empty house, has been fined.

The case of Tecel Erten Ahmet, of Dunlea Vale, Dungannon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, September 27.

A prosecutor outlined that the defendant was caught with 1.5 grams of cannabis on his possession on July 1 this year after a search of his vehicle.

Ahmet made full admissions when interviewed.

Representing himself, the defendant told the court he was going through a divorce and he was used to going back to the house with people there, however, he was trying to deal with going back home lonely.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £100 and a destruction order for the drug was granted.