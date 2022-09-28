No insurance plea leads to six penalty points

A motorist has had her licence endorsed with six penalty points following a “genuine misunderstanding”.

The case of Angela McLearnon, (30), of Canal Quay, Coalisland, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, September 27.

A prosecutor outlined that on July 25 this year, police stopped a vehicle on the M1 in the vicinity of Portadown.

The defendant was unable to produce a valid certificate of insurance at the road side.

Police cautioned her and McLearnon made no reply.

Officers issued a form 55/8 requesting she produced her certificate of insurance and this was produced, however, upon inspection it did not give the defendant cover to drive the vehicle at that time.

In her defence, the court was told McLearnon thought she would have been able to drive the vehicle under a third party extension which was on her partner’s policy but after inspection, she realised this didn’t extend to a motor trade vehicle.

It was added that the defendant apologises for the offence and it was a genuine misunderstanding.

A defence solicitor added that her licence was important to take her children to and from carers and for her university studies.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a £200 fine and endorsed the defendant’s licence with six penalty points.