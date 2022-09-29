A trip to the shop ends badly, court hears

A Portadown man has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to five motoring offences.

The case of Harvey Grant, (18), of Manderley Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse during the sitting on Tuesday, September 27.

A prosecutor outlined that on May 14 this year, police in the Portadown area were tasked to a single road traffic vehicle collision.

It was alleged that three males made off from the vehicle and systems showed the car was registered to an address nearby.

Police attended the address and spoke with the defendant, who stated he had taken his father’s vehicle to go to the shop when he hit a kerb and crashed.

Grant father’s was present and stated he did not give the defendant permission to drive the vehicle.

The defendant was arrested, made no reply to caution but made full admissions when under interview.

A defence solicitor explained that Grant admitted all matters from the outset and is looking to gain employment as a plumber.

It was stated that on the day in question, the defendant and a couple of friends had taken his father’s vehicle to go to the shop and was in the process of learning how to drive.

It was added that Grant told his father immediately about what had happened and they attended the scene but another member of the public had alerted the police.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a three-month disqualification and a fine of £200 for no insurance, a £50 fine for no L plates on display, a £50 fine for being an unaccompanied L driver and a £50 fine for driving without due care and attention.

A conditional discharge for two years was granted in relation to taking a vehicle without consent and causing damage to it.