Case adjourned after Craigavon man pleads guilty to drug offences

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Thursday 29 September 2022 10:00

A Craigavon man has had his case adjourned after pleading guilty to three drugs offences.

The case of Stephen John McCann, (33), of Drumellan Court, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, September 27.

A defence solicitor outlined that his client wished to plead guilty to attempting to possess cannabis on December 11 last year, as well as possessing pregablin and cannabis on May 13 this year.

District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case until November 2 for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

