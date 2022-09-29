Motorist banned after "persistent" driving offences

A court has been told how a motorist persistently committed driving offences over the last year.

The case of Kevin Aaron Campbell, (27), of Pinebank, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, September 27.

A prosecutor outlined that on September 30 last year, police detected a vehicle travelling at 55mph in a 30mph zone on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown.

Campbell was issued with a conditional fixed penalty but was unable to take the offer up within the relevant time frame.

In his defence, the court heard that Campbell was a disqualified driver on October 13 last year for other motoring offences and therefore had no opportunity to take up the fixed penalty due to not having a licence.

It was conceded that the defendant “persistently” committed driving offences but there hasn’t been any since, with Campbell disqualified for a year in June 2022 to allow his disqualifications to all end at the same time.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a six month disqualification and a £100 fine for the offence.