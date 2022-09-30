Defendant concedes offending was "irresponsible"

A Judge has voiced her fury after a motorist drove over the limit when children are leaving school.

The case of Lee Mullen, (31), of Woodview Park, Tandragee, was heard during the sitting at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

A prosecutor told the court that on August 31 this year, police had reasons to stop a black coloured vehicle driving on the Brownstown Road, Portadown.

Whilst speaking to the driver, officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor coming from his breath and he failed a preliminary breath test.

An evidential sample read 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Checks also showed he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle.

Representing himself, Mullen told the court that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and it was something that he had never done before.

When asked by District Judge Bernie Kelly why he drove over the limit in the afternoon when children are leaving school, the defendant acknowledged that it was an “irresponsible action”.

The Judge imposed a fine of £300 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, as well as a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification for driving without insurance.