Man admits drink driving

A motorist has been banned from the roads for a year after blowing 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The case of Niall Molloy, (25), of Ballyculter Road, Downpatrick, was heard during the sitting at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

A prosecutor outlined that on July 24 this year, police were tasked to a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Derrytrasna Road, Lurgan.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence of intoxicating liquor whilst talking to officers.

He disclosed to police he had been drinking earlier that morning and he blew an evidential sample of 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Molloy pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that he made “a foolish decision” to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £300 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.