Motorist collides with hedge after leaving wedding

A self-employed joiner, who drove a car whilst over the limit after attending a wedding, has been banned from the roads for a year.

The case of Daniel Dougan, (29), of Sleepy Valley, Richhill, was heard during the sitting at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

A prosecutor told the court that on September 4 this year, police came upon a single vehicle damage only road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road, Portadown.

A vehicle had ventured off the road into a hedge and a fence.

A preliminary breath test resulted in a fail, with further checks showing the defendant was not named on an insurance policy for the vehicle. An evidential sample read 81 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Dougan has never had a licence but his record showed he has never had a previous entry for road traffic matters.

It was added that he and his girlfriend were at a wedding party in Moira. She had driven the car there and intended to get a taxi home, however, they couldn’t get a taxi and he took the decision to drive the car back.

A defence solicitor argued that a combination of heavy rain and alcohol led to Dougan losing control of the vehicle but that he co-operated with police.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £300 fine and a 12 month DQ until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, a £200 fine and 12 month disqualification for no insurance and a £75 fine and 12 month disqualification for no driving licence.