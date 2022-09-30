Motorist fuels car and doesn't pay, court hears

A court has been told how an “industrious young man” put fuel into his car and made off without payment, amongst other offences.

The case of Aleksey Asenov, (32), of Meadowcroft, Dromore, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

The court heard that on April 11 this year, police observed a vehicle travelling along Killowen Street, Keady, with officers stopping the car on Church Street and the driver confirmed his identity.

Checks showed the vehicle was not insured and was involved in a making off without payment on April 8 this year.

The vehicle pulled up at Loughview Service Station in Lurgan and put £58.66 worth of petrol in the car before moving over to another parking spot.

Police reviewed an image of the suspect taken from the CCTV and recognised the male in the image to be the driver of the aforementioned vehicle.

Whilst being searched in custody, Asenov’s wallet was discovered which contained a Republic of Ireland driving licence, meaning he had provided police with incorrect details in relation to his name.

In his defence, the court was told that Asenov had recently purchased the vehicle and hadn’t insured yet, although he subsequently did. It was added that he filled the car up with petrol, entered the store and either forgot or decided not to pay for the fuel.

It was added that he was granted bail but due to a mix-up it wasn’t clear if he was in or out of custody and as a result, his legal team weren’t able to take his instructions and the matter had to therefore had to proceed as a contest.

Mr McKeown, defending, explained that Asenov has accepted his guilt and has made full restitution for the offences.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £300 for making off without paying, a £200 fine and a six month disqualification for no insurance, as well as a £200 fine for obstructing police.