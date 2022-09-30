Nearby commotion leads to drink driving detection

A court has been told how a Gilford man drove less than 100 metres whilst over the limit.

The case of James Patrick Magennis, (55), of Castleview, was heard during the sitting at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

The court heard that on August 5 this year, police were in attendance at an unrelated incident at Castleview in Gilford.

They observed a vehicle drive slowly into the estate before carrying out a reversing manoeuvre and nearly colliding with a stationary police car.

The vehicle parked a short distance away with officers observing the defendant exiting the vehicle. He appeared to be unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

An evidential sample read 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Magennis lives in the same estate where he was detected and there was a long “commotion” there at that time.

This disturbance was close to where the defendant’s brother lived and instead of walking, Magennis drove up on the basis that if his brother needed to get into the vehicle he would be in a position to do so.

It was conceded that this was a “stupid” thing to do as the distance from his house to where the commotion was taking place was only around 80 to 100 metres.

The solicitor added that Magennis has been driving for nearly 30 years without a single penalty point and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £300 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.