Six month driving ban for no insurance

A motorist has pleaded guilty to a single count of no insurance.

The case of Simon McCann, (55), of Lismaine Road, Magheralin, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, September 27.

The court heard that on May 10 this year, police stopped a vehicle on the Springhill Road, Magheralin, and spoke to the driver who was the defendant.

McCann stated that the vehicle did not have a valid policy of insurance, with police checks confirming this.

The defendant was cautioned and replied: “I don’t want to co-operate with you”.

In his defence, the court was told that McCann’s offending stopped in 2001 apart from a no insurance offence in 2018.

It was added that he cares for his mother and on the day in question he bought a car and didn’t get it insured in time.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 and a six month disqualification for the offence.