Court told how defendant tried to set-up bank account with fake licence

A Portadown man, who tried to open up a bank account when in “a bizarre frame of mind”, has been advised to get the help he needs to turn his life around.

The case of Glen Irwin, (33), of Eden Avenue, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

A prosecutor outlined that March 30 this year, police were tasked to a report of a topless male trying to open a Halifax bank account using a fake licence in Portadown.

On arrival, officers spoke with the male who initially gave him as “Ritchie” and then “Irwin Ritchie” before stating that he bought the driving licence he was trying to use.

The name on the licence was not the defendant’s and officers asked the male to go outside to the police car to speak further about this.

When outside the bank, Irwin became aggressive and began rolling up his sleeves.

He was escorted to the police car and as he slowed down, he swung with a closed right fist to an officer and was taken to the ground before continuing to struggle.

A number of tablets (zopiclone) were found on his possession and he told officers he bought them online.

At this point, he still refused to give his name and date of birth.

In his defence, the court was told that it was “a strange case” in that he doesn’t have a bank account as his father controls his money.

It was added that Irwin continues to live at home and there are concerns with his mental health after spending time at the Bluestone Unit.

Mr Lindsay, defending, outlined that his client was in “a bizarre frame of mind” due comments made by Irwin on the day in question.

The solicitor stressed that help from probation would help Irwin moving forward and his client served four weeks for the offences, which the defendant called “a valuable lesson”.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked that Irwin does need some help and imposed a one month custodial sentence for each of the three charges to run concurrently with each other.