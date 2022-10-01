Injured party left with life changing injuries, court told

A victim impact statement was read out in court after an injured party was left with life changing injuries.

The case of James Kearns, (78), of Ballynery North Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

Whilst none of the facts were disclosed to the court, the defendant pleaded guilty to charges of failing to report at an injury accident, failing to remain at an injury accident, failing to stop at an injury accident and causing death or GBI by careless driving on October 13, 2020.

District Judge Bernie Kelly read a copy of the victim impact statement who stated that they are in severe pain and without morphine they are unable to sleep due to the pain, with pain medication causing further health complications due to their side effects.

The injured party also explained that they were unable to walk for six weeks after the collision, his house had to be modified and the rehabilitation was excruciating.

The victim confirmed that they he will never be able to use his right arm again, complete simple tasks and his mental health has struggled due to sleep deprivation and in a state of agitation.

The injured party also stated he is demoralised as his family have to help him to the toilet and having strangers enter his home to help him wash has been demeaning.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, defending, outlined that the seriousness of the offence was not lost on him or his client who has ensured he won’t have access to a vehicle again.

It was expressed that Kearns shouldn’t have been on the road due to his own health problems and that the defendant has no further matters pending.

It was added that Kearns pleaded guilty to the most serious charge and this meant the injured party didn’t have to attend court for a contest.

Mr Fitzpatrick stressed that his client had a previously clear record and asked that he wouldn’t be sent to prison.

DJ Kelly said: “I acknowledge you’re appearing here before this court with no previous record which is obviously something you’re entitled to credit for.

“You’re entitled to no credit for the way in which you decided to pursue the matter because it was conviction rather than a plea of guilty.

“I have a pre-sentence report which rules out every single one of the community sentences.”

The Judge imposed a one month custodial sentence for each charge of failing to report at an injury accident, failing to remain at an injury accident and failing to stop at an injury accident.

For causing grievous bodily injury, the Judge imposed a three month custodial sentence.

Those periods of custody were suspended for a period of two years.

The Judge further banned Kearns from driving for life.