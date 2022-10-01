Woman accused of attempted robbery

A Lurgan woman has appeared in court charged with attempted robbery.

Esther McKey, (25), of Church Walk, is further accused of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place on March 5 this year.

McKey appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Wednesday, September 28 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released McKey on her own bail of £500 with stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on November 3.