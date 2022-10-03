Judge admits difficulty in sentencing exercise for Lurgan woman

A Judge has told a defendant that she is being jailed for the “protection of the public” after a lengthy sentencing exercise at Craigavon Courthouse.

The case of Esther McKey, (25), of Church Walk, Lurgan, was heard during the sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

The court heard that on May 15 this year, a resident at Praxis Care in Lurgan stated that he had been struck three times to the face at the front door of the centre.

A staff member witnessed the assault and both the injured party and the staff member recorded statements regarding the matter.

At the time, the defendant had a court bail order not to enter Praxis Care and Castle Lane Court in Lurgan.

McKey was interviewed the same day and denied she was at Castle Lane Court before alleging the injured party was a liar and she didn’t know the independent witness, therefore, the staff member wouldn’t know her.

A prosecutor further outlined that on July 2 this year, police received a report from a staff member at Praxis Care who alleged that the defendant had breached her bail and was verbally abusive to staff.

Police attended, recorded a statement from the reporting party in relation to the breach of bail and it was outlined that McKey had been warned by staff not to enter Castle Lane Court at any time.

The defendant shouted “f**k off” and told staff “she could do what she wanted to do”.

As a result, police arrested McKey in relation to the breach and the defendant tried to walk away.

Officers restrained the defendant and at this stage McKey lunged and moved her head towards an officer, making her in fear of violence.

As the defendant was being handcuffed, McKey kicked out at the same Constable two or three times on her left leg. No formal injuries were sustained.

Furthermore, on August 11 this year, police attended Praxis Care and they reported that an ex-resident (the defendant) had shown up to the property in an aggressive mood.

Whilst staff attempted to calm McKey down, she ran at them and attempted to punch and kick staff members and struck two of them.

Staff reminded the defendant she was in breach of her bail conditions and at the stage, McKey did leave the premises. However, whilst the injured party’s were speaking to police, the defendant phoned the Praxis unit and shouted at one of the staff members stating that next time she would “use a f*****g knife”.

The defendant rang the Unit six or seven times whilst the Police were there talking to staff and McKey presented herself to Lurgan Station and was arrested for two counts of common assault and improper use of a public telecommunications network.

Whilst being booked into custody, McKey stated that she drunk a half bottle of bleach earlier that day and she was immediately transferred to hospital. However, at the hospital, the defendant went onto say that she didn’t drink bleach and wanted out of custody. As such, she was further arrested for wasting police time.

McKey provided a no comment interview to all matters.

Finally, police observed a number of calls coming from the defendant and noted that McKey made calls and then told officers upon attendance that she made it up.

Police listened to five calls and the majority of the calls were through the 101 system, with one call being made using 999.

On all matters, McKey’s voice was recognised on all the calls and ranged from December 5 last year to May 2022.

On December 5 last year, the defendant reported that she had been assaulted by her father and the family denied that anything had happened. Police were advised by staff within McKey’s residential home that she told them that she had fallen out of bed.

On December 6 last year, McKey reported that her father threatened to kill her over the phone and after attending, officers were advised that the defendant had been talking to her brother and not her father. They were told this by staff at the residential home with this also being confirmed by her brother and father.

In March 2022, McKey reported that she and her father had an argument and he produced a gun at her. Police attended and the defendant told police that it didn’t happen. A similar offence in March outlined that McKey reported that she had been verbally harassed by another resident, with staff stating that they were of the belief that this didn’t happen.

The final matter in May 2022, McKey reported that burglary at her address but this was proven to be untrue.

The defendant made no comment about the five calls at the time, although, she made certain references to two of the matters being true.

A defence solicitor conceded that he faced “an uphill battle” due to her criminal record but due to her parents’ hard work, a social worker has put every effort into helping the defendant with a mental health specialist also being used.

It was stated that everything seem settled when she was at Praxis but an argument with another resident turned things into “a catastrophe”, with the solicitor acknowledging that the findings of a pre-sentence report don’t do her any favours.

Furthermore, it was stressed that McKey needs to take responsibility for her behaviour and she can’t hide behind her mental health background, however, it was added that she is remorseful for the offences.

Due to her behaviour, a solicitor told the court that the support that had been in place are slowly retreating and her record has got to the point where every time she puts her hands on someone she will likely get a custodial sentence.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I am required by law to carry out an overall assessment of the totality principle in terms of the overall sentence.

“I have to admit due to the sheer number of offences it has been difficult because the maths involved can be a bit tricky.”

For the offence on May 15 this year, the Judge imposed a two month custodial sentence, as well as a two month custodial sentence for the assault on police on July 2 this year.

The defendant received a two month custodial for each offence on August 11 to run concurrently with each other, and a one month custodial sentence for each of the five offences for causing wasteful police time also to run concurrently with each other.

Between the four sets of charges, the periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other, totalling seven months.

After passing sentencing, DJ Kelly added: “It’s a bad day when I have to say this when you’re 25 years of age but that’s for the protection of the public rather than your rehabilitation.

“If you are going to pick out random members of the public for violence to be visited on them – they have to be protected.

“Some of your answers in the pre-sentence report are exceptionally concerning in relation to how you view your treatment of other human beings, the fact you wouldn’t do anything differently and the fact you are going to continue down this path.”

McKey wished to appeal the sentence and was bailed on her sum of £500 with stringent conditions put in place.