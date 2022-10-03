Man pleads guilty to assaulting 13-year-old

A 34-year-old man, who damaged a car window belonging to a female and assaulted a 13-year-old boy, has been warned he has to co-operate fully with probation otherwise he will be sent to prison.

The case of Eamon Trainor, of Woodside Green, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

Despite none of the facts being read out to the court, Trainor previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and common assault on January 23 this year.

In his defence, the court was told that Trainor discharged £200 to police to pay for the criminal damage and despite the tone of his pre-sentence report not taking full responsibility for the offences, the defendant accepts the fact of the case by virtue of his guilty plea.

It was added that a breakdown in communication with Trainor and probation meant that when he was questioned, he felt under pressure and his answers don’t reflect well on him.

Furthermore, it was conceded that the defendant wished to apologise to the complainant and that he would comply with a community service order if imposed.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “There’s no doubt this is a serious matter.

“The assault of a child by an adult is always considered very serious.

“There are no excuses ever for assaulting a child.”

The Judge imposed a community service order for 200 hours in respect of each charge.