Suspended sentence for possessing cocaine and heroin

A Judge has labelled a drugs case as “exceptionally concerning” after a defendant pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and heroin.

The case of Carlos Da Costa, (56), of Park Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 28.

A prosecutor told the court that on March 18 this year, police in the area of Portadown train station observed the defendant on a blue bicycle actively avoiding officers.

There was a police drugs dog working in the area of the train station at that time.

Officers stopped the defendant a few minutes later on Park Road and whilst searching him, they located a wrap of white powder inside his jacket pocket.

Da Costa made full admissions to possessing cocaine.

Furthermore, on June 6 this year, police searched the defendant’s property with Da Costa and another male in the house.

During the search, one gram of heroin was located in nine separate wraps with a street value of around £100, as well as two grams of cocaine with a street value of around £100.

The defendant made full admissions during interview.

In his defence, the court was heard that Da Costa suffers from tuberculosis and has been bed bound at times. Furthermore, it was argued that the defendant had a gap in his offending and a suspended sentence hanging over his head would put him to the test.

It was added that Da Costa concedes it’s a serious matter and that his ill-health could make community service an issue.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Two separate sets of drugs offences within three months are gravely concerning, especially when one of those is heroin.

“What’s even more concerning is the contents of the pre-sentence report, a large chunk of which I do not understand.

“The reason I raise it is because I’m wondering how stupid Da Costa thinks we in Northern Ireland are?

“He has expensive drugs on him on both occasions but yet he has no money.”

Mr Thompson, defending, stated that Da Costa lost his job due to his health and he hasn’t even got himself on benefits.

The Judge imposed a two month custodial sentence for the offence on March 18, as well as a three month custodial sentence for each of the pleas on June 6 to run concurrently with each other.

Those periods of custody were suspended for a period of three years and will run consecutively with each other, totalling five months if invoked.

A destruction order for all drugs was granted.