Defendant not entitled to live in UK

A court has been told how a 32-year-old man had no entitlement to remain in the UK after pleading guilty to three further offences.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Catalin Balan, of Austin Drive, Tandragee, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 30.

The court heard that on August 28 this year, police received a report of a vehicle being driven all over the road by a driver under the influence.

Police attended and located the vehicle parked up in the Portadown area and noted the engine to be running.

Upon approaching the vehicle, a male was sitting on the front driver’s seat and identified himself to Police as the defendant.

It was noted from checks that Balan did not hold a valid driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

It was also established that he had no entitlement to remain in the United Kingdom.

A witness approached the police, identified the defendant as the driver and provided a statement to this effect.

The defendant was transported to Dungannon Custody where immigration notified police that the male had entered the UK in contravention of a deportation order.

In his defence, the court was told that Balan pleaded guilty to all the matters and was entitled to credit for that and has been in custody since the first appearance for the offences.

Furthermore, the defendant instructs he was living and working in Dublin and travelled up to see friends in Northern Ireland.

It was added that Balan is aware of the seriousness of the charges and the lesser the sentence the quicker Home Office will be able to formalise proceedings.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a one month custodial sentence and a three-year disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, a £200 fine for no driving licence, a one month custodial sentence and a three-year disqualification for no insurance, as well as a two month custodial sentence for illegal entry to the UK.

All periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.