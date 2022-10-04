Lurgan man admits cannabis possession

A Lurgan man has pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Joeseph McCauley, (54), of Portlec Place, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 30.

The court was told that on December 23 last year, police stopped a vehicle on Union Street, Lurgan, and upon speaking to the passenger, they could smell a strong scent of cannabis.

Both occupants of the vehicle were searched and police observed the defendant drop an item from his trousers onto the ground and they noted it to be two cigarettes containing cannabis.

McCauley made full admissions during a notebook interview.

Representing himself, the defendant stated that he took the drug due to sciatica in his back and he is a serving prisoner after recently receiving a one month sentence.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 for the offence.