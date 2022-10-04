Man steals items and attempts to sell them elsewhere, court hears

A court has been told how a 33-year-old man stole items from one premises before attempting to sell them to another.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Patrick Joseph Ward, of Cloneen, Dungannon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 30.

A prosecutor explained to the court that on March 29 this year, police were on mobile patrol when they observed a black coloured vehicle parked in the Portadown area with no-one in or around the car.

Police performed checks on the vehicle and spoke with the owner, who informed officers that the vehicle had been taken from a parking space adjacent to his home address on March 18. The owner confirmed he didn’t give anyone permission to take the vehicle.

On March 29, police received a report of two persons believed to be smoking drugs at Portadown train station. On arrival, police observed Ward and his co-accused at the rear of the station, with a search locating a strip of pregablin and a lock knife. These were seized by officers and the defendant stated these items belonged to him.

Police also located a welder unsealed in the possession of Ward, with staff at a nearby business in Armagh telling officers on March 18 that a black coloured vehicle had entered their premises. CCTV footage showed a male looking around the area before leaving. A check of the yard noted two batteries were missing, as were a man hole opener and a pry bar.

Later that day, staff at the same premises observed a male lift eight alloy wheels before leaving without making any effort to pay.

On the same date, staff at another business in Dungannon stated that a male came onto the premises to sell the alloys as scrap plus the other items.

Staff refused to take the items and informed Ward they would be retaining them until Police arrived.

The defendant left immediately in the black coloured vehicle.

In his defence, the court was told that Ward has been in custody since the end of March, whilst serving a two month sentence inbetween.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a five month custodial sentence for the possession of the lock knife, a one month custodial sentence for the possession of pregablin, a five month custodial sentence for handling stolen goods, a three month custodial sentence for taking and causing damage to a vehicle, a five month custodial in respect of each of the three theft offences, a five month custodial sentence for attempted fraud by false representation, a three month custodial sentence and a 18 month disqualification for driving whilst disqualified and a three month custodial sentence and a 18 month disqualification for no insurance.

All those periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.