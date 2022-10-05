Court told how defendant threw beer cans out the window

A Magheralin man has pleaded guilty to an offence of being in charge with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of David Kenny, (57), of Ballynadrone Meadows, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 30.

A prosecutor outlined that in the early hours of August 21 this year, police stopped a vehicle on the Broomhill Court, Magheralin, after a report that a male was throwing beer cans out the window.

Police arrived and spotted a vehicle and spoke to the defendant who was asleep behind the wheel.

Officers spoke to Kenny who smelt of intoxicating liquor, his speech was slurred and there were empty beer cans outside the vehicle.

Kenny failed a preliminary breath test with an evidential sample reading 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mk of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Kenny was experiencing health issues at the time and he was also at a low ebb following the anniversary of the death of his sister.

It was added that the defendant didn’t know you couldn't sit in the car and have a drink, with a defence solicitor outlining that his client has a very good job as a chef.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £400 and endorsed the defendant’s licence with ten penalty points.