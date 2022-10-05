Defence concedes offences were "stupid"

A man has lost his licence after driving when unfit through drugs in an offence called “stupid”.

The case of Kieran McCann, (36), of Drumbeg, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 30.

A prosecutor outlined that on May 13 this year, police were on mobile patrol in Silverwood Industrial Estate, Lurgan, when they observed a car parked on the end of the street.

The vehicle began to drive off and police observed the driver throw a lit object out the window.

The vehicle was stopped and whilst speaking to the defendant, officers could note a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car and McCann’s eyes were glazed.

McCann was searched and two small bags of cannabis were found on his possession, as well as a grinder containing a small amount.

A blood test was carried out with THC found to be in his system.

In his defence, the court was told the THC was quite low but realises this was “a stupid” thing to do and co-operated with officers.

It was added that he had a clear record prior to these offences and he is in good employment.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving whilst unfit through drugs and a £250 fine for possessing cannabis.