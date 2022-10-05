Judge tells defendant he prioritises drugs over children

A defendant has been asked if providing for his family or buying drugs is his prority.

The case of Stephen Patrick McAlinden, (39), of Pinebank, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 30.

The court was told that on June 10 this year, police stopped a vehicle on Pinebank, Craigavon, and spoke with the driver.

He was informed that he and his van were to be searched with officers finding a small plastic bag that contained cannabis worth £20.

In his defence, the court heard that McAlinden used the drug for his own personal use and he was warned that he will go prison if he continues using cannabis.

It was added that he is a landscape gardener and is the sole bread earner of the house.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked: “He can make a decision as to which is more important to him...I’m sure your partner would be interested in knowing what would be more important.

“You prioritise cannabis over your two kids, that says a lot.

“This was only a matter of days after you received a suspended sentence for attempting to supply.”

The Judge imposed a fine of £300 for the offence.