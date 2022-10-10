Four month sentence for spitting at security guard

A 54-year-old man, who spat at a security guard at Craigavon Area Hospital, has been jailed for four months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Noel Copeland, of no fixed abode, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 7.

A prosecutor outlined that on September 27 this year, a staff member at Craigavon Area Hospital reported that a patient had become aggressive towards them and lashing out at them.

Staff requested police assistance to restrain Copeland and upon their arrival, they did so for his aggressive behaviour.

Prior to police arriving, it was reported that the defendant tried to attack staff with a chair.

However, after officers arrived, Copeland became more aggressive by shouting across the ward and assaulted the security guard by spitting in his face and headbutting his shoulder three to four times.

The injured party did not sustain any injuries.

Ms Downey, defending, asked the Judge to deal with the matter without a pre-sentence report and that Copeland has physical and mental health issues.

It was added that the defendant shouldn’t be released from prison as he currently has nowhere else to go.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a four month custodial sentence for the offence.