Judge invokes suspended sentence

A defendant, who breached a suspended sentence after just five days for the same offence, has been jailed for six months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Lawrence Francis McVeigh, (25), of Simon Hostel, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 7.

The court heard that on August 24 this year, staff at Craigavon Area Hospital contacted police to inform the defendant had visited a female patient in hospital several times in recent days.

Following that report, officers attended the hospital to speak to staff and they were informed that McVeigh was currently with the female, with a check showing that there was an active restraining order in place.

The defendant was subsequently arrested and a small bag of Class B (cannabis) was found during a search.

McVeigh made full admissions to both offences.

Mr McKenna, defending, outlined that his client should have known a restraining order was in place and that McVeigh pleaded guilty from the outset.

It was conceded that a relevant entry in his record places him in difficulty but that McVeigh has already served a considerable amount of time on remand.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three-month custodial sentence for the breach of a restraining order and a one-month custodial sentence for the possession of cannabis.

Those periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.

However, DJ Kelly invoked a suspended sentence on August 19 this year for three months to run consecutively with the three months, totalling a six month sentence.