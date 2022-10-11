Court told how defendant was warned not to drive by friend

A court has been told how a motorist drove on the road whilst over the limit and after being told by a friend not to do so.

The case of Dariusz Kedra, (43), of Thomas Street, Portadown, was heard during the sitting at Craigavon Courthouse on Friday, October 7.

The court was told that the defendant had been drinking with a friend in his house on July 9 this year.

However, when he went to leave his friend’s house in his vehicle, the friend attempted to stop him from doing so and took his keys from him.

At this point, Kedra grabbed the injured party by the shirt and snatched his keys from him, twisting the complainant’s wrist in the process.

The defendant left in the vehicle and the friend reported the matter to the police.

Officers located Kedra and he was found to be in possession with a small amount of herbal cannabis.

An evidential sample read 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Kedra has been driving since 1999 with no previous convictions and is employed as a fitter but has been off work for the last number of months due to a back and kidney complaint.

It was added that he was invited around to his friend’s house for a few drinks after he gained employment and that Kedra felt he was fit to drive but his sense was out as this obviously wasn’t the case.

It was pointed out that Kedra managed to get home safely but when he returned, he drunk more but this wasn’t used as an excuse.

Regarding the drugs possession, the defence solicitor stressed that he was in “extreme pain” due to his kidney and back, with a friend recommending cannabis to numb the pain.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, a £250 fine for common assault and a £200 fine for possession of a Class B controlled drug.